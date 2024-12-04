Expand / Collapse search
Twin sisters face rare disease, plus dentists reveal oral care secrets

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3

- Twin sisters navigate rare genetic disease, as one becomes caregiver

- Brush, floss, swish: Dentists reveal the proper order for oral care

- Tony Robbins shares his personal passion for helping feed the hungry

Natalie Monica split

Natalie and Monica Rex were shocked to discover that Natalie has Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), a rare, genetic and usually fatal neurological disease that affects only 6,000 people in the U.S. (Natalie and Monica Rex)

MORE IN HEALTH

DRINKING DANGERS – Alcohol deaths have more than doubled in recent years, especially among women. Continue reading…

VITAMIN THERAPY - Pancreatic cancer patient survival doubled with high dose of common vitamin, study finds. Continue reading…

