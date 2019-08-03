Expand / Collapse search
Surgery
Published

Twin girls conjoined at head successfully separated by doctors

Associated Press
Two Bangladeshi girls who were born conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a medical team led by 35 Hungarian doctors.

The 3-year-old sisters, Rabeya and Rukaya, were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Friday at a military hospital in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital.

The medical team of a Hungarian charity, Action for Defenseless People Foundation, was led by Dr. Andras Csokay.

Hungarian doctors Gergely Pataki, left, and Andras Csokay pose together with Rabeya and Rukaya, two Bangladeshi girls who were born conjoined at the head in Budapest, Hungary. (Miklos Bemer/Action for Defenceless People Foundation via AP)

TWINS ONCE ATTACHED AT HEAD RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER SUCCESSFUL SEPARATION SURGERY

The separation process dubbed "Operation Freedom" was a cooperative effort between doctors from both countries.

Three operations were needed to separate the girls.

In this Aug. 1, 2019 photograph provided by Action for Defenceless People Foundation, Hungarian doctors Gergely Pataki, left, and Andras Csokay perform separation surgery on Rabeya and Rukaya. (Andras Taborosi/Action for Defenceless People Foundation via AP)

CONJOINED TWINS BORN SHARING SAME HEART IN INDIA: 'SEPARATION IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE'

The process began last year in Dhaka with the separation of the shared cerebral vein parts.

Earlier this year, in Budapest, the twins were implanted with a special, Hungarian-designed system to expand their skin and soft tissue.

In this Aug. 1, 2019 photo provided by Action for Defenceless People Foundation, Rabeya and Rukaya lie in beds under supervision by Hungarian anesthesiologists, in a military hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The twins, who were born conjoined at the head, have been successfully separated by a medical team led by 35 Hungarian doctors and were in a stable condition after the 30-hour procedure ended Aug. 2. (Action for Defenceless People Foundation via AP)

This story was originally published by The Associated Press