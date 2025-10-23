Expand / Collapse search
Transgender numbers continue to fall, plus blood test spots dozens of cancers

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

-The number of young adults identifying as transgender plunges by nearly half in two years

- Breakthrough blood test could spot dozens of cancers before symptoms

- Even small amounts of alcohol linked to higher dementia risk in older adults

Young adults walking on city street

This week's top health news included the decline of transgender adults, blood tests that spot cancer and a new alcohol-dementia link. (iStock)

NOT BLACK AND WHITE – Gray hair could play a surprising role in cancer defense, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

POTENTIAL CURE - A new vitamin compound shows promise for reversing Alzheimer's damage in the brain. Continue reading…

