Top 5 states with the highest number of safest hospitals, according to new report

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Hundreds of hospitals across the country are being recognized for keeping patients safe, and a handful of states stand out for having the highest number of top performers.

Healthgrades, a platform for finding doctors, health care providers and hospitals, released its 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award this month, naming 438 hospitals across 40 states that rank among the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

The analysis highlights facilities that excel at preventing serious, avoidable complications during hospital stays, based on 13 patient safety indicators.

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Among all states, five had the highest number of hospitals earning the distinction: Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

These states led the nation in total award recipients, with counts ranging from 21 to as many as 62 hospitals, according to Healthgrades data cited by MedPage Today. The concentration of high-performing hospitals in these states may be partly driven by size, the outlet noted.

"The prevalence of recipients in a particular state could be related to something as simple as that state having a large number of hospitals," a Healthgrades spokesperson told MedPage Today.

Nonetheless, the findings point to strong safety performance across several of the nation’s most populated regions, particularly major metro areas such as Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York City.

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Patients treated at these hospitals saw significantly lower risks of some of the most common and serious safety events, which account for the majority of in-hospital complications, according to a news release.

Compared to other hospitals, patients at award-winning facilities were 52.4% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in fracture; 57.5% less likely to suffer a collapsed lung related to procedures; 67.8% less likely to develop catheter-related bloodstream infections; and 71.9% less likely to develop pressure sores.

Those four indicators alone make up about 78% of all patient safety events, according to Healthgrades, and if all hospitals performed at the same level as this year’s recipients, more than 100,000 patient safety events could have been avoided between 2022 and 2024.

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"The data behind this year’s Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights how measurable improvements in safety can prevent thousands of complications," Dr. Alana Biggers, a medical advisor at Healthgrades, said in a statement.

"Hospitals that prioritize evidence-based safety practices not only achieve better clinical outcomes, but also cultivate a culture where patients come first," Biggers added. "These insights give individuals and families the information they need to make confident and better informed healthcare decisions."

The award is based on an analysis of Medicare inpatient data, evaluating outcomes such as complications, mortality and preventable safety events. To qualify, hospitals must meet strict clinical thresholds and report zero cases of certain serious errors, such as leaving a foreign object behind during a procedure.

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Overall, 250 hospitals ranked in the top 5% nationwide for safety, including facilities affiliated with major systems such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and HCA Healthcare.

Meanwhile, 10 states had no hospitals on the list: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.

Experts say factors including rural hospital shortages and "care deserts" may contribute to those gaps, as patients in underserved areas often face longer travel times and arrive with more advanced conditions.

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Nearly one-third of this year’s recognized hospitals were new to the list, according to Healthgrades, reflecting continued shifts in hospital performance and safety practices across the country.

The full list of hospitals that received the Patient Safety Excellence Award can be found here.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Healthgrades for additional comment.