Tone up quick with Erin Andrews

"I'm obsessed!" Andrews said.

She's not talking about the 49ers; she means New York City and Los Angeles barre studio Physique 57, known for tiny but highly efficient ballet-like movements that give dancer definition. Physique created this do-anywhere plan just for SELF; Andrews demos.

You'll Need: A set of 3-pound dumbbells. Those aren't wussy weights—we guarantee you'll firm with these exercises.

Your Plan: Do 2 sets of each move in any order four times a week.

1. Corkscrew

Stand with right leg crossed over bent left knee, a weight in each hand, palms up, arms out to sides. Bring right leg behind you, knee bent, and pulse heel up as you draw elbows to sides (as shown). Return to start for 1 rep. Do 10 reps; repeat on opposite side.

Works biceps, butt, abs, back, thighs.

2. Pulsing Push-Up

Start in push-up position, wrists directly under shoulders, feet hip-width apart, back flat. Raise left leg to shoulder height and pulse it up as you bend elbows slightly with every pulse (as shown). Do 10 pulses; repeat on opposite side.

Works shoulders, triceps, abs, lower back, butt, hamstrings.

3. Thigh Cincher

Stand with right foot touching inside of left knee, right knee turned out, arms raised to sides (as shown). Rotate right knee forward and out again, then extend right leg out to side. Return to start for 1 rep. Do 10 reps; repeat on opposite side.

Works inner and outer thighs, shoulders, abs.

