Toddler dancing to celebrate 11 months cancer-free goes viral

An adorable video of a New Jersey father and son letting loose to celebrate the tot’s 11th month of being cancer-free has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram. Kenny “Clutch” Thomas and his son, Kristian, racked up nearly 13,000 views with their moves on Saturday while bopping along to a song by Lil Mama.

“Father Son chemistry 11 Months Cancer Free!!” Clutch wrote alongside the clip. “If we can do it you can do it!! Live Free! Drop a <3 for Father Son Vibes!!”

Kristian, who was born with Down syndrome and later diagnosed with leukemia, is seen throwing his hands up and smiling throughout the short clip. The toddler, who has gone viral for his adorable dance moves before, was declared cancer-free in November 2018, after undergoing several rounds of treatment for leukemia.

Thomas, a dancer and motivational speaker, regularly shares photos and videos of his two sons with his 82,000 followers on Instagram.