Tips to ease knee pain, experts' flu season ideas — and which arm should you choose for the COVID vax?

ANOTHER TRIPLEDEMIC? – Doctors offer predictions for the 2023-2024 flu season. Continue reading…

DRUGS IN DISGUISE – The FDA cracks down on companies selling illegal vapes in kid-enticing designs. Continue reading…

RIGHT OR LEFT? – When getting a COVID vaccine, here's why choosing one arm may trigger a "stronger immune response" than the other. Continue reading…

NEST EGG – Fertility specialists explain the process, risks and costs of egg-freezing. Continue reading…

PROTECTING BABIES – The FDA approved the first maternal vaccine to prevent RSV in infants. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – An ER physician and artificial intelligence expert answers 25 questions about using AI in health care. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER'S ANTIDOTE? – Adult vaccines could reduce seniors’ risk of Alzheimer’s, study finds. Continue reading…

CANCER TREND – More young people are diagnosed with certain types of the disease. Continue reading…

SAVE THE KNEES – An expert shared 6 tips to preserve the knees after an arthritis diagnosis. Continue reading…

