Health Newsletter

Tips to ease knee pain, experts' flu season ideas — and which arm should you choose for the COVID vax?

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Last year’s "tripledemic" of RSV, flu and COVID reportedly overwhelmed health systems — now, experts predict what may happen this year.  (iStock)

ANOTHER TRIPLEDEMIC? – Doctors offer predictions for the 2023-2024 flu season. Continue reading…

DRUGS IN DISGUISE – The FDA cracks down on companies selling illegal vapes in kid-enticing designs. Continue reading…

RIGHT OR LEFT? – When getting a COVID vaccine, here's why choosing one arm may trigger a "stronger immune response" than the other. Continue reading…

A new study suggests that one arm may have a better immune-boosting effect than the other. Click on the story to learn more! (iStock)

NEST EGG – Fertility specialists explain the process, risks and costs of egg-freezing. Continue reading…

PROTECTING BABIES – The FDA approved the first maternal vaccine to prevent RSV in infants. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – An ER physician and artificial intelligence expert answers 25 questions about using AI in health care. Continue reading…

Dr. Harvey Castro, an emergency medicine physician in Coppell, Texas, is also a consultant and speaker on AI and ChatGPT in health care. He responded to 25 burning questions about AI and health care.  (Dr. Harvey Castro/iStock)

ALZHEIMER'S ANTIDOTE? – Adult vaccines could reduce seniors’ risk of Alzheimer’s, study finds. Continue reading…

CANCER TREND – More young people are diagnosed with certain types of the disease. Continue reading…

SAVE THE KNEES – An expert shared 6 tips to preserve the knees after an arthritis diagnosis. Continue reading…

Osteoarthritis has no cure, but a joint surgeon says symptoms can be managed. Here's what to know.  (iStock)

