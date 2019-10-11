Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

VISION AND HEARING
Published

Man finds spider in his ear after feeling 'tickling,' hearing 'scratching'

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Man finds spider in his ear after feeling 'tickling,' hearing 'scratching'Video

Man finds spider in his ear after feeling 'tickling,' hearing 'scratching'

A United Kingdom man finds a spider in his ear after he feels a 'tickling' and hears a 'scratching' in his ear.

A man who had to call out sick from work when he woke up with vertigo and an earache was shocked when the olive oil he was using to ease the pain actually worked to coax a critter out of his ear canal that had crawled in during the night.

MAN DIES AFTER 'VERY HOT' FISH CAKE BURNED HIS THROAT SO BADLY HE COULDN'T BREATHE: REPORT

“I put a couple of drops of olive oil in my ears and decided to go back to sleep for a bit – I could feel tickling in my ear, but put it down to the oil,” Liam Gomez, of Kent, England, told South West News Service, a British news agency. “When I woke up a couple hours later, I could still feel the sensation, but also hear a faint scratching sound, so I decided to investigate with a cotton bud.”

Liam Gomez put olive oil in his ear to relieve pain, but it actually worked to coax the spider out. 

Liam Gomez put olive oil in his ear to relieve pain, but it actually worked to coax the spider out.  (SWNS)

Gomez, who the night before had found a spider’s nest in his doorway, said the spider came out in one fell swoop except for one wayward leg.

ARIZONA LEADS COUNTRY IN WEST NILE VIRUS DEATHS: CDC

“I used a hairpin and the cotton bud to retrieve the spider, making sure to count the legs coming out, then made sure to give my ear a good clean,” he told SWNS.

Gomez said he initially freaked out and wanted to get it out of his ear as fast as possible.

Gomez said he initially freaked out and wanted to get it out of his ear as fast as possible. (SWNS)

Gomez, who told SWNS he skipped the doctor and is hoping the spider was male, said he’s taken to sleeping with headphones on to prevent it from happening again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My initial reaction was just to get the bloody thing out of me as fast as possible – I was obviously revolted as I hate spiders,” he told SWNS. “Once I’d calmed down a bit I did think, ‘Well, that’s one for Facebook!’”