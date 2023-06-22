Social media warnings for teens, plus breast cancer survival updates and kids' tummy troubles
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
SOCIAL SADNESS – Social media could be fueling the spike in teen depression. Here's what experts say. Continue reading…
MISSING MEDS – Cancer drug shortages continue to impact patients. Continue reading…
TUMMY TROUBLE – Why are so many parents failing to seek help for kids' stomach pain? Continue reading…
AN ‘EYE’ ON YOUTH – AI technology could help patients reverse their biological age, experts say. Continue reading…
SAY WHAT? – Prevent hearing loss with 6 expert tips. Continue reading…
MORE WILL SURVIVE – Early breast cancer diagnoses mean higher survival rates. Continue reading…
MS BREAKTHROUGH – This healthy hormone could reverse damage caused by the disease. Continue reading…
WEST NILE SEASON – Here's what you need to know to protect against the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…
‘NEVER HESITATED’ – A New York son donated a kidney to save his dad’s life. Continue reading…
