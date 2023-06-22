Expand / Collapse search
Published

Social media warnings for teens, plus breast cancer survival updates and kids' tummy troubles

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Depressed teen on phone

Teens are twice as likely to agree with depressive statements compared to a decade ago. Click the article below to learn more. (iStock)

SOCIAL SADNESS – Social media could be fueling the spike in teen depression. Here's what experts say. Continue reading…

MISSING MEDS Cancer drug shortages continue to impact patients. Continue reading…

TUMMY TROUBLE – Why are so many parents failing to seek help for kids' stomach pain? Continue reading…

Kid belly pain with mom

One in six parents (17%) said their kids complain of stomach pain on at least a monthly basis — but only 58% of those parents brought up the issue with their pediatricians, according to a new survey. (iStock)

AN ‘EYE’ ON YOUTH – AI technology could help patients reverse their biological age, experts say. Continue reading…

SAY WHAT? Prevent hearing loss with 6 expert tips. Continue reading…

MORE WILL SURVIVE Early breast cancer diagnoses mean higher survival rates. Continue reading…

Breast cancer survivors

Death rates from breast cancer have been on a steady decline in recent decades — dropping 43% between 1989 and 2020. (iStock)

MS BREAKTHROUGH – This healthy hormone could reverse damage caused by the disease. Continue reading…

WEST NILE SEASON – Here's what you need to know to protect against the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…

‘NEVER HESITATED’ – A New York son donated a kidney to save his dad’s life. Continue reading…

Jose and Jonathan Calixto

"For me, it was never a question," Jonathan Calixto said about donating a kidney to his father. (Jose and Jonathan Calixto)

This article was written by Fox News staff.