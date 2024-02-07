Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

6 simple health tips, plus royal cancer cases and an Alzheimer's discovery

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Royal split

Left to right: Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, King George VI and Sarah Ferguson are among the British royals who have been diagnosed with cancer.  (Getty Images)

ROYAL CANCERS – Before King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, these other British royals battled the disease. Continue reading…

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY – A California county has declared loneliness a public health crisis. A psychologist weighs in. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DISCOVERY – Researchers found that a medical procedure transmitted Alzheimer's disease to several patients. Get the full story. Continue reading…

Brain cancer scans

Researchers (not pictured) studied patients who received a type of human growth hormone that was extracted from the pituitary glands of deceased people (c-hGH).  (iStock)

GOOD VIBRATIONS – A vibrating belt aims to slow bone loss in post-menopausal women. Here's how it works. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – "Why are my ears ringing – and should I see a doctor?" An audiologist responds. Continue reading…

HEALTH CHECKLIST – A doctor shares 6 surprisingly simple ways to keep yourself healthy (hint: sleep is involved). Continue reading…

Dr. Barbara Bawer

Barbara Bawer, MD, a family medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says checking in with your doctor on any changes to the "BASICS" is important to maintaining overall health. (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center)

HIGH NOTE – Music could be the secret to fighting off dementia, a new study revealed. Find out which instruments are most beneficial. Continue reading…

SYPHILIS SURGE – Cases of the sexually transmitted infection are at their highest since 1950. Experts share theories about why it's spiking and what can be done. Continue reading…

HEALTH CARE OR HOUSING? – A growing number of states are pumping funds into Medicaid to use for housing the homeless. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

Homeless woman asking for help

In at least 20 states, some Medicaid funds are being allocated to social services — including housing support for the homeless. (Viviane Moos/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.