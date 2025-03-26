Shampoo recalled for bacteria contamination that could cause infection

A brand of shampoo has been recalled due to a potential health risk.

Henkel, a consumer brands manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that Tec Italy Totale Shampoo has been pulled from shelves for potential contamination with the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca.

Henkel's Mexico unit voluntarily recalled 1,068 units of the shampoo after microbiological analyses revealed the presence of bacteria, according to a press release sent to Fox News Digital.

The shampoo was distributed in New York and California and could have been further distributed to other states, Henkel warned.

The product was also sold directly to consumers by retailers.

The recalled shampoo is packaged in a green plastic 33.81 fluid ounce/1 liter bottle, marked with the lot number 1G27542266 on the side and the UPC code 7501438375850, the release stated.

Exposure to these bacteria can cause health effects in humans, including eye, nose and skin infections, with "additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions," according to Henkel.

"To date, there have been no reports of user harm or injury related to these products," Henkel said in the release.

"Consumers who experience symptoms, or have any medical questions associated with this recall, should consult a physician immediately."

Consumers who have purchased the affected bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale should "stop using the product and return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund," Henkel recommended.

"Tec Italy seeks to minimize all inconvenience this may cause consumers and [is] committed to their complete satisfaction," the company wrote.

It also said, "Henkel is conducting this recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."