Serafin Fishery recalls salmon, whitefish dip over allergy concerns

Serafin Fishery is recalling certain fish dips over allergy concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves 8-ounce containers of salmon dip and whitefish dip because they might have undeclared anchovies, eggs, milk and soy.

People with allergies to these ingredients may have a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction upon consumption, the FDA wrote. The dips were distributed locally in retail stores. To date, no illnesses have been reported.

"Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies, eggs, milk and soy should not consume these products," the federal agency wrote. "Households that include individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to any of these allergens should dispose of the recalled product."

The FDA said the 8-ounce containers are marked with lot #729 and lot #807 on top, with expiration dates August 12, 2020, and August 24, 2020.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ran an inspection and found the products’ labeling did not show all of its ingredients. The recall was initiated afterward.

Production has been suspended until the FDA and Serafin Fishery are certain the problem is corrected, according to the federal agency.

The FDA urged anyone who bought these products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

