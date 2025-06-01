Second lady's 2025 reading challenge targets declining reading scores among students

America's second lady Usha Vance has announced the "Summer Reading Challenge," encouraging children across the country to open up a book this summer.

"Adventure, imagination, and discovery await – right between the pages of a book," writes the second lady in a letter.

"We are excited to invite all children (K-8) to participate in the Second Lady's 2025 Summer Reading Challenge," the letter continues.

Children are encouraged to read 12 books of their choice between June 1 and Sept. 5 — and track their progress through a reading log issued by the White House.

Nicole Reeves, communications director for the second lady, told Fox News Digital that Mrs. Vance is very excited to announce this project in the hope of engaging young readers throughout the summer.

"It is essential that we encourage our youth to continue learning outside of the classroom, and this challenge provides an excellent opportunity to do so," Reeves added.

In the log of their progress, students must list the book titles and author, the date they finished reading the books, and a brief reflection about the favorite book they read. their favorite book that was read.

The National Center for Education Statistics found in a 2022 report that the average reading scores among 9-year-old students declined five points compared to 2020, marking the largest average score decline in reading since 1990.

Approximately 40% of U.S. students cannot read at a basic level, according to the National Literacy Institute.

It was also found that almost 70% of low-income fourth grade students cannot read at a basic level.

The institute also found that "struggling readers" suffer both socially and emotionally.

Reading promotes positive mental health outcomes, helping reduce stress and anxiety, according to the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM).

Children who complete the Second Lady's 2025 Summer Reading Challenge will receive a personalized certificate and a small prize.

They will also be entered in a drawing for a chance to visit Washington, D.C., with a chaperone.