Second infant dies in Italy after at-home circumcision

Another infant has died in Italy after an at-home circumcision, marking the second such death in as many months.

Italian news agency ANSA did not reveal the boy’s age or name, but said that the child died overnight at a location near Genoa after his mother, identified as a Nigerian woman, and his grandmother called for help.

When paramedics arrived, the child was already dead, ANSA reported.

According to the report, the child's mother and grandmother were arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning, along with a man who authorities say carried out the botched procedure. The boy’s father is reportedly believed to be out of the country.

The first death involved a 5-month-old baby boy who arrived at a hospital in Bologna two weeks ago by helicopter. According to reports at the time, the child was already in cardiac arrest and dies within hours of his arrival.

Home circumcision remains a trend among immigrants in Italy, but is not practiced among the country’s Roman Catholic majority. Seeking the procedure at a hospital in Italy remains costly, and some doctors will not perform a circumcision until a child reaches age 4.

After last month’s death, Yassine Lafram, a leader of Bologna's Islamic community, called for an end to at-home circumcision.

“It’s a death that could certainly have been avoided and pains us deeply,” Lafram said, of the 5-month-old’s passing, according to ANSA. “We firmly condemn these irresponsible gestures and we hope that they never happen again.”

