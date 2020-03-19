Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

San Francisco mayor responds to Jake Tapper, CNN over clip showing social distancing

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
California counties ordered to shelter in placeVideo

California counties ordered to shelter in place

Nine California counties ordered to shelter in place, affecting the lives over 7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared on CNN's "The Situation Room" Wednesday night to respond to Jake Tapper's viral reaction to a viral video clip that showed people exercising in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The clip showed people in San Francisco's Embarcadero roadway jogging and holding hands, prompting a severe response from Tapper.

"There you see San Francisco's interpretation of a shelter in place," Tapper said of the video clip on Tuesday. "First of all, we see a whole lot of people here who are not distancing, they are holding hands and walking down the street and normally I'd say bravo, but this is actually kind of enraging."

MUCH OF SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA UNDER 'SHELTER-IN-PLACE' ORDER DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Breed,  however, said it is permitted in the city to go outside to work out.

ICE TO HALT MOST DEPORTATION EFFORTS AMID CORONAVIRUS

"I think ultimately, it's not a fair assessment to say people are just out and about and not necessarily following the social distancing protocols we put into place, because they are. You see the buses are empty, you see the roads are empty, you see people are doing everything they can to comply," she added.

Breed said the city has closed hair salons, barbershops, and retail shops while allowing essential services to remain open and available to the public.

A deserted Fisherman's Wharf is seen on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Francisco. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A deserted Fisherman's Wharf is seen on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Francisco. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The mandate, which went into effect on Tuesday, orders residents to avoid unnecessary travel and only leave their homes for food, medicine, and exercise, according to county officials who made the announcement. It encompasses nearly 7 million people.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.