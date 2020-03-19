San Francisco mayor responds to Jake Tapper, CNN over clip showing social distancing

San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared on CNN's "The Situation Room" Wednesday night to respond to Jake Tapper's viral reaction to a viral video clip that showed people exercising in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The clip showed people in San Francisco's Embarcadero roadway jogging and holding hands, prompting a severe response from Tapper.

"There you see San Francisco's interpretation of a shelter in place," Tapper said of the video clip on Tuesday. "First of all, we see a whole lot of people here who are not distancing, they are holding hands and walking down the street and normally I'd say bravo, but this is actually kind of enraging."

Breed, however, said it is permitted in the city to go outside to work out.

"I think ultimately, it's not a fair assessment to say people are just out and about and not necessarily following the social distancing protocols we put into place, because they are. You see the buses are empty, you see the roads are empty, you see people are doing everything they can to comply," she added.

Breed said the city has closed hair salons, barbershops, and retail shops while allowing essential services to remain open and available to the public.

The mandate, which went into effect on Tuesday, orders residents to avoid unnecessary travel and only leave their homes for food, medicine, and exercise, according to county officials who made the announcement. It encompasses nearly 7 million people.

