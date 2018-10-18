Salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken sickens 92 in 29 states

An outbreak drug-resistant salmonella linked to raw chicken products has sickened 92 people across 29 states, resulting in 21 hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is investigating the outbreak, victims have reported eating different types and brands of chicken products, purchased from varying locations.

The agency has not found a common supplier among the cases, indicating the outbreak might be widespread throughout the chicken industry. Consumers are warned to handle raw chicken carefully and cook it thoroughly, but has not called for retailers to stop selling raw chicken products.

No deaths have been reported in the latest outbreak, but affected patients may experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. It typically lasts four to seven days, with patients able to recover without medical intervention. However, in severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized due to diarrhea or infection spreading from the intestines to the bloodstream.

Patients most at risk for severe illness are typically younger than 5 or older than 65, or those with weakened immune systems. The illnesses, which were reported between January and September 2018, have occurred in patients aged less than 1 year to 105, with 69 percent of cases occurring in women.