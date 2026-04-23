Riley Gaines shares 5 wellness tips she swears by as a new mom: 'Really powerful'

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Riley Gaines, host of her podcast "The Riley Gaines Show," discussed in a recent episode how to make room for wellness even during life changes, and offered advice for others trying to stick to a routine.

"I don't see anything wrong with wanting to achieve the healthiest version of yourself no matter what stage of life you're in," said the former NCAA Division I swimmer, who gave birth to her first baby in September 2025.

Below are Gaines' top five tips for staying healthy as a new mom.

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1. Make the most of the first hour

Focusing on health in the first 60 minutes after waking up helps ensure that your health doesn't get pushed to the bottom of the to-do list, according to Gaines.

Even with her background as a competitive swimmer, "there's just always something that needs to be done or there's something that somebody needs from you," she said.

Carving out an early-morning window of time helps with building a mental edge before the world begins making demands, according to Gaines.

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"I love the concept of already doing so many things, so many hard things, before most people even hit snooze on their alarm clock," she said.

To make this sustainable, Gaines suggests a simple preparation: laying out your gear the night before. "That way, in the morning when you wake up, all you have to do is throw it on."

2. Don’t be afraid of protein

Many people struggle with the natural loss of muscle mass and energy as they age. Gaines said her approach to nutrition isn't about dieting in the traditional sense, but about providing the body with the "brick and mortar" it needs to stay durable.

She was quick to bust the common myth that high protein leads to an unwanted bulky appearance.

"It's not true, myth busted. It will keep you lean, you will feel fuller for longer."

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Gaines' rule of thumb is to aim for 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight.

"If you don't have enough protein, then your body cannot effectively repair the tiny tears that happen during strength training, which is the good kind of damage that leads to stronger, more lean muscles," she said.

3. Focus on core power

Gaines advocates for building a strong core through any movement, even during ordinary day-to-day activities.

"Every single time my car stops at a red light, I engage my core ... I contract and flex my abs," she said in the episode. "It's almost like you're training your muscles to contract without having to do the crunches or the planks or the sit ups."

4. Stay accountable

Fitness is significantly harder when done in a vacuum, Gaines shared, noting that solo motivation "fades really, really fast," especially when life gets busy or energy is low.

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She recommends finding an accountability partner, such as a spouse, friend, or family member, who can celebrate your wins and check in on your progress.

"Find something or someone or some way to keep you accountable," Gaines advised, noting that her family frequently works out together.

5. Maintain consistency

"Without consistency, you're just repeatedly starting over," Gaines warned.

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"How many times have you guys said, '[the] diet starts Monday,' and maybe you make it to Wednesday, and then you're back ... You're really not doing anything, actually. You're confusing your body."

By showing up when you don't want to, you stop negotiating with yourself, she said.

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"It's consistency that builds discipline, which turns into confidence," Gaines added. "You stop negotiating with yourself and start identifying as someone who follows through."

"That identity shift is really powerful, and it carries into every area of life."