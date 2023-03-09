Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

A quarter of parents lied about kids' health to 'exercise freedoms'

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
To find out why parents failed to disclose kids’ health status, click the article below.

To find out why parents failed to disclose kids’ health status, click the article below. (iStock)

COVID-19 SHOCKER - Parents lied to "exercise personal freedoms." Continue reading…

OBESITY RISING – See the World Obesity Federation's startling prediction. Continue reading…

BINGE-DRINKING DANGERS – Discover why alcohol and teens don't mix. Continue reading…

TikTok trends are driving underage drinkers to put their lives at risk.

TikTok trends are driving underage drinkers to put their lives at risk. (iStock)

ROYAL INCLUSION – Woman campaigns for a disabled Disney princess. Continue reading…

KETO CONTROVERSY – Find out why low-carb diets could be dangerous. Continue reading…

New study finds that "keto-like" diets could cause a spike in strokes and heart attacks.

New study finds that "keto-like" diets could cause a spike in strokes and heart attacks. (iStock)

MEASLES ALERT – Some 20,000 people were exposed at a revival. Continued reading…

100 DAYS OF MCDONALD'S - Read about one grandpa's drive-thru diet. Continue reading…

BBL NOT A-OK – Discover the dangers of the popular butt-lift surgery. Continue reading…

The Brazilian butt lift is one of the deadliest — and fastest-growing — plastic surgeries.

The Brazilian butt lift is one of the deadliest — and fastest-growing — plastic surgeries. (iStock)

