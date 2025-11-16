‘Portfolio diet’ gains buzz for lowering cholesterol without medication, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plant-based eating plan known as the Portfolio Diet is gaining attention for its potential to lower cholesterol — and research suggests it may be as effective as some prescription drugs.

Reportedly developed by Dr. David J. A. Jenkins, a professor of nutrition and medicine at the University of Toronto and a clinician-scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada, the diet focuses on specific plant-based foods that have been shown to lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and support overall heart health.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian nutritionist and author of "The 2-Day Diabetes Diet," said the Portfolio Diet stands out from other heart-healthy plans because it is more structured.

"Research shows that following this diet is associated with significant reductions in LDL cholesterol, inflammation and cardiovascular risk factors, leading to a 14% lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke," Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

"Because it prioritizes plant-based, cholesterol-lowering foods, it limits most animal products to help maximize heart-healthy benefits."

The Portfolio Diet — which also limits processed foods that are high in saturated fat — works by combining foods that target cholesterol in different ways.

The plan is known to revolve around the following four key components, each of which plays a unique role in supporting heart health.

Plant sterols (also called phytosterols), found in fortified foods like spreads, juices and yogurts, help lower cholesterol by competing for absorption in the digestive tract. Soluble fiber, found in oats, barley, beans, lentils, apples and citrus fruits, binds to cholesterol and helps remove it from the body. Soy protein, such as tofu, soy milk and tempeh, replaces animal protein to reduce saturated fat intake. Nuts provide healthy fats, antioxidants and fiber that support heart health.

Together, these four elements block cholesterol absorption, help remove LDL from the bloodstream and reduce inflammation in the arteries.

Some studies have suggested that this diet may lower LDL cholesterol as effectively as some medications without the side effects, Palinski-Wade added.

A typical day on the Portfolio Diet

Below are some examples of what one might eat on this diet plan, according to nutrition experts.

Breakfast might include oatmeal made with soy milk, berries and sliced almonds, or a smoothie with soy milk, banana, oats and peanut butter.

For lunch, lentil soup with whole-grain toast and a side salad is a satisfying option, while a mixed bean salad tossed with olive oil, lemon and walnuts also fits the plan.

Dinner could feature tofu and vegetable stir-fry served over quinoa or a chickpea and vegetable curry with brown rice.

Snacks such as soy yogurt with fruit and oats or a small handful of pistachios, almonds or walnuts add extra fiber and heart-healthy fats.

Palinski-Wade noted that nuts are an important part of the plan, and eating one to two ounces a day can make a difference. Pistachios, for example, offer protein, fiber and antioxidants that help lower LDL cholesterol and support heart health.

While the Portfolio Diet can offer heart health benefits, it requires planning and consistency. Palinski-Wade suggests starting small to make the transition easier.

"Focus on [simple] swaps instead of trying to change your entire diet at once," she advised. "Add in one or two key foods, like nuts or plant-based proteins, and build from there."

She also recommends using a food journal or tracking app to help monitor daily goals for protein, fiber and healthy fats.

Potential risks and caveats

The Portfolio Diet can be difficult to maintain because of its restrictive nature.

"Some individuals may encounter challenges in maintaining compliance, particularly in social settings or amid culinary temptations," according to an article published in Nutritionist Resource.

Some experts also warn about the potential for nutrient deficiencies — particularly vitamin B12, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids.

For those with soy or nut allergies, following the Portfolio Diet could be more difficult, as those foods play a major role in the plan’s cholesterol-lowering effects.

"Individuals with nut allergies or soy intolerance must exercise caution and seek personalized dietary guidance to avert adverse reactions," the above article states.

Anyone interested in adopting the Portfolio Diet should speak with a doctor before proceeding.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jenkins, creator of the diet, for comment.