Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Pickleball boosts seniors' mood, drug could extend dogs' lives and boy needs life-saving liver

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Lucas Goeller

Lucas Goeller's family has launched a campaign to spread awareness of the urgent need for organ donors for their 10-year-old son and other children and adults. (Jessica Goeller / Summer Kraus)

A FAMILY'S PLEA – A 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy needs a second liver transplant to save his life. Continue reading…

MIRACLE PREGNANCY – An Alabama woman with a rare double uterus and a "one in 50 million pregnancy" prepares to give birth to twins. Continue reading…

DOG YEARS – An anti-aging drug for dogs has moved closer to gaining FDA approval. Here's what pet owners should know. Continue reading…

little girl dog hug

A "groundbreaking" experimental drug may increase lifespan in large-breed dogs, veterinarians say. (iStock)

SICKLE CELL BREAKTHROUGH – The FDA has approved a "remarkable" gene-editing treatment for sickle cell disease. Continue reading…

COGNITIVE COACHING – A health coach could help reduce seniors' risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

NET GAIN – Playing pickleball could slash stress and anxiety for seniors, among other benefits. Continue reading…

Couple playing pickleball

The game of pickleball fosters "a sense of community and connection" among older adults, experts say. (iStock)

SLEEP INTERRUPTED – A sleep doctor weighs in on what to do – and what not to do – when you wake up at night and can't drift back off. Continue reading…

ORGAN AGING – A new blood test has been shown to predict which organs in the body are aging faster than others. Learn more about the findings. Continue reading…

TICKED OFF – A deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak in California likely came from Mexico, CDC says. Continue reading…

RMSF fever

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a "rapidly progressive disease" and is often fatal if not treated early, per the CDC. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.