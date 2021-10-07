Pfizer, BioNTech request COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer and BioNTech requested Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, the companies announced Thursday.

Pfizer took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19."

The news comes just over a week after Pfizer-BioNTech submitted clinical trial data from a COVID-19 vaccine study among kids ages 5-11 to the FDA. Trial data included recent findings among 2,268 participants ages 5-11, which suggested a smaller dose shot was safe, well tolerated and resulted in neutralizing antibody responses.

The companies previously announced that trial results on younger age groups, like children ages 6 months to under 5 years, are expected by the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.