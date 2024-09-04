Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Parents fight for a cure, plus viral outbreaks and benefits of weekend sleep

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Naomi Lockard family

A rare, fatal disease called SPG50 affects fewer than 100 people in the world — and one of them is Naomi Lockard, a 3-year-old in Colorado (pictured at right and with her family at left). Click below for the full story. (Rebekah Lockard)

A MOTHER'S MISSION – Rebekah Lockard of Colorado is frantic to save the clinical trial that could cure her daughter's rare disease — and it's largely up to her to raise the funds. Continue reading…

‘PERSONAL CHOICE’ – Here's why more Americans have a growing distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to doctors. Continue reading…

COMMITTED TO A CURE – A Canadian father created a drug to save his son from a rare disease — and now other families are desperate to get the treatment. Continue reading…

Pirovolakis family

Terry Pirovolakis, pictured with his family, used his life savings to create a genetic therapy for his youngest son, center, who has a rare disease called SPG50. (Terry Pirovolakis)

THRIVING WITH ANXIETY – An expert offers her tips on embracing the mental health condition and using it to one's advantage. Continue reading…

DANGEROUS COMPLICATION – Sepsis is now the third-deadliest condition in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. Experts share symptoms, treatments and prevention tips. Continue reading…

‘RARE BUT SERIOUS’ - As a New Hampshire man fights for his life, experts share warnings about Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…

Mosquito lockdown

A rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease has sparked concern, and led to some lockdowns, in the Northeastern U.S. (iStock)

MATTERS OF THE HEART – A single blood test could predict women's heart attack risk up to 30 years in advance, researchers say. Continue reading…

‘SLOTH FEVER’ – The CDC issued an alert about cases of Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever, in travelers returning from Cuba. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

SEASONAL WELLNESS These 7 health products can help you breathe easier, avoid allergies and support your immune system. Continue reading…

WEEKEND CATCH-UPS – Sleeping longer on weekends could lower heart disease risk by 20%, a new study finds. Sleep experts discuss the potential benefits. Continue reading…

Woman sleeping

Those who caught up on the most sleep over the weekends were found to have a 20% lower risk of developing heart disease. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.