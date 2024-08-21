7 health products to support you through seasonal changes

Transitioning from summer to fall can be hard on the body. Suddenly, the weather goes from 90-degree days to 60s, 50s and lower seemingly overnight. To help you prepare for colder weather, these health products boost your immune system and help you relax.

Anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies, frequently gets colds or deals with seasonal affective disorder can find a product on this list that can help make fall and winter a little more enjoyable.

Those experiencing a lack of energy or even depression from the sudden change to fall can use a light therapy lamp to soak up some of the rays they’re missing. Walmart has a UV-free therapy light that gives you the light you need to brighten your mood. Amazon also has a light therapy lamp designed to help improve mood, sleep and memory function.

The air gets drier as soon as fall comes around, leading to dry skin and chapped lips. To combat this dryness, a humidifier is a must. Get a simple, no-frills humidifier from Amazon that is easily moveable, so you can move it from room to room. Walmart has a Vicks humidifier that can be filled with cooling Vicks liquid that can help you breathe better when you’re sick.

Herbal teas are a godsend during the fall. Not only do they help get you in the fall spirit, but they help your body better adapt to cooler weather. Echinacea tea helps your immune system, so drinking a few cups of tea each day can prepare you for cold season.

You can also get a variety-pack of herbal teas, including ginger, a detox tea, an energy tea and a stress relief tea.

Multi-vitamins contain different vitamins that help your immune system, bone health, memory and other specific areas of your body. If you’re not already taking one, fall is the time to consider it (just make sure you check with your doctor if you have any health issues). You can get popular NatureMade gummy vitamins from the NatureMade site or Amazon.

Stay warm and relaxed with a lavender-scented heat pack. All you need to do is pop the heat pack in the microwave for a few minutes, and then you can put it on any sore muscles or just on your lap for added warmth.

Warmies creates soft, lavender-scented heat packs that are comforting and cute. You can also get a heated shoulder wrap from Amazon that can help with frequent shoulder and neck tension.

Fall allergies and cold season will be in full swing soon, so be prepared with a neti pot. They look sort of like a tea pot but are made to help you clear out your sinuses so you can breathe better. Find neti pot options on Amazon or at Walmart.

Combat germs by carrying mini hand sanitizers with you wherever you go. On Amazon, you’ll find an eight-pack of Purell hand sanitizers that clip to your bag or pants for easy carrying. Four of the sanitizers are the classic Purell and four also have aloe to help protect your hands from cracking.