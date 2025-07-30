Ozzy and Hulk's health issues, plus an athlete's cancer diagnosis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Hulk Hogan faced numerous health issues before passing
- Ozzy Osbourne battled rare form of Parkinson's
- Doctors share warnings after Deion Sanders' cancer diagnosis
MORE IN HEALTH
BEATING THE ODDS – The world's most premature baby has reached his first birthday. Continue reading…
TIRED TRUTH - A hidden sleep danger could increase the risk of 172 diseases, a major study reveals. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)