Oregon freshman dies from flu-related illness, school says

An Oregon school district said a high school freshman died over the weekend of a flu-related illness, as the state reports widespread viral activity. Warrenton High School Principal Rod Heyen said the student, Tim Pior, died on Sunday after developing complications from influenza and pneumonia. His death is reportedly the state's first pediatric flu death this season.

“They are doing as best as can be expected,” Matthew Kelly, the 15-year-old’s friend, told KATU of the family. “They’re obviously broken and hurting, but they have an incredible support system that has just flocked around them.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 64 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been recorded nationwide in the 2018-2019 flu season. That number was released prior to Pior’s death, and included data up until March 2, 2019.

The state has reported widespread flu activity, with 138-flu related hospital visits reported between Feb. 24 and March 2, an increase from 103 visits recorded the week prior.

Kelly told KATU that he had plans with his friend to go to the movies in “the next day or two when he felt better,” adding that Pior could “make people laugh anywhere they went.”

A memorial for the teen, who was a wrestler and also an active member in the arts, is planned for Sunday. A GoFundMe page said all money raised would be donated to Warrenton High School's athletic department, music programs and Papa's Playhouse in Pior's honor.