Health Newsletter

Opposites don't always attract, governor issues vaccine warning, and parents honor late daughter

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Magical Mila Foundation

Dan and Jessica Roomberg's life was turned upside down when their first child, Mila, was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1 in 2017. (Dan and Jessica Roomberg)

‘SWEETEST GIRL IN THE WORLD’ – Pennsylvania parents honor their daughter by raising awareness of her rare genetic disease. Continue reading…

JAB JITTERS – A pediatrician offers tips to ease kids' anxiety about vaccines and blood draws. Continue reading…

'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' – Here's why opposites don't always attract, experts say. Continue reading…

Couple shared interests

Researchers found that partners were more likely to be similar, sharing between 82% to 89% of the traits analyzed. (iStock)

WINTER WELLNESS – A doctor offers three tips to stay healthy in the coming months. Continue reading…

VIRAL ANXIETY HACK – Learn about the vitamins that are helping some TikTokers ease their anxiety. Continue reading…

SKIP THE SHOT? – Governor DeSantis advises people under 65 to forgo the new COVID vaccine. Continue reading…

COVID vaccine DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, during a virtual roundtable with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the state's surgeon general, and other doctors, told residents that if they are under age 65, they should not get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. (iStock/Getty)

DANGEROUS DUST? – Samples from day care centers found bacteria that could raise kids' asthma risk. Continue reading…

SECRETS TO HAPPINESS – These 7 healthy lifestyle changes could help reduce the risk of depression, experts say. Continue reading…

ABORTION BOT – Meet "Charley," the chatbot that helps women end their pregnancies. Continue reading…

Woman upset

The chatbot, which launched on Sept. 12, is available on Charley’s website, greeting visitors with the message, "Need an abortion? Let’s get started." (iStock)

