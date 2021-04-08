Oklahoma opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to non-residents

Oklahoma is now offering coronavirus vaccine appointments to people who do not live in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Wednesday said that starting Thursday, non-residents of the Sooner State will be able to make vaccine appointments due to "increasing [vaccine] supply and continued progress in vaccination efforts."

The move makes Oklahoma one of the first states to remove a residency requirement for the jab, what the department of health called a "major step in distribution that reinforces the state’s success in administering the vaccine to its own residents."

Last week, the state surpassed 2 million doses administered, officials said. All Oklahomans ages 16 or older are eligible for the vaccine in the state.

"While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated," said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, in a statement. "We are now reaching that point and are happy to extend a welcome to our neighbors as part of our efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region. This virus does not adhere to boundaries drawn on a map, so by ensuring high vaccination rates across the region — not just Oklahoma — we are providing an extra layer of protection for our residents."

"This is the right thing to do for our neighbors," Reed continued. "We hope to see other states that have fared well in administration rates follow suit as we all continue to work together to bring an end to this pandemic."

Those who live in Oklahoma or surrounding states who would like to make a vaccine appointment can do so here.