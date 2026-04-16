'Office air' trend has people convinced the workplace is aging them: 'Less fresh'

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Is the air in your office dulling your look? The internet, and some experts, think so.

"Office air," a new trend on social media, is a concept that suggests sitting in an office for an eight-hour shift changes skin, hair and overall appearance.

The TikTok trend has sparked many videos and millions of views from a variety of creators, mostly women.

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One TikTok creator, Zoe Keels (@zoescoutt), posted her own before-and-after video following an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift in the office, which has received more than 300,000 views.

"Sucks the life right out of you," Keels wrote in the caption of the post. Others commented, agreeing with her experience.

"It makes my skin look & feel horrible! Ughh," one user commented.

Another wrote, "I look like I’ve been to war every day by 3pm."

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In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Keels described "office air" as a "combo of dry, recycled air, bright fluorescent lighting and staring at a screen for eight hours, mixed with the stress of the job itself."

"By the end of the day, it definitely shows in my skin, makeup and hair," she said.

"Many office workers say they feel ‘less fresh’ by the afternoon."

This phenomenon has some scientific backing, experts say.

Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Sandra Oska said most office environments rely on HVAC systems that "lower ambient humidity."

This can cause the skin to appear more dry and dull, according to Oska, due to an increase in "transepidermal water loss."

"When the skin is dehydrated, that can emphasize the appearance of fine lines, and makeup can settle into patches of dry skin," she told Fox News Digital. "Eczema-prone or sensitive skin does not do as well in low-humidity environments, either."

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When the skin feels dry, it can "try to compensate by producing more sebum, which can contribute to oiliness in the T-zone that’s worse by end of day," the dermatologist noted.

Low-humidity environments can also cause the hair to feel dry and frizzy, causing flyaways.

"This is why hair starts looking worse by the afternoon," she said. "When the environment is dry, the scalp compensates by producing more sebum, meaning the roots look oilier and the volume at the root can fall flat."

Certain irritants in an environment, like dust particles, can also irritate the skin and eyes, according to Oska.

"This can cause people to rub their eyes, which in turn contributes to puffiness and dark circles," she said.

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The "office air" trend not only impacts physical appearance, but also the mental well-being, confidence and productivity of employees throughout the workday, according to Amanda Augustine, a career expert at resume.io.

"Many office workers on the app say they feel ‘less fresh’ by the afternoon, as their surroundings take a toll on both their hair and skin," she told Fox News Digital.

"The 'office air' trend on TikTok highlights a real concern about workplace environments affecting not just appearance, but also employee confidence and well-being."

Augustine highlighted how office factors, like excessive air conditioning or heating, artificial lighting, lack of natural sunlight, poor ventilation and prolonged screen time, can lead to dry skin, hair issues and fatigue.

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"All of [those] can negatively impact employee productivity, engagement and morale," she said. "While it may seem like a lighthearted social media trend, it highlights the importance of workplace wellness."

"Employers should note that creating a comfortable, well-ventilated office space can encourage a healthier and more engaged workforce."

Keeping skin moisturized and taking breaks to get fresh air can also help prevent this effect, experts say.

The "office air" phenomenon is not a medical concept, some experts noted, and any changes in appearance could also be due to other factors beyond environmental exposure.

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Fox News Digital reached out to several indoor air quality and occupational health organizations requesting comment.