Off-duty firefighter dies during triathlon attempt, reports say

Alexandria Hein
An off-duty firefighter who was competing in the “Escape the Cape” triathlon in New Jersey this weekend died from “apparent cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson said. Jim Salmon, with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, said the man, who was not identified, had nearly completed the swimming portion of the race before he was found unresponsive by a volunteer, NJ.com reported.

While the name of the man was not released, a tweet from the Philadelphia Fire Department’s commissioner said they were mourning the loss of “2 active (off-duty) PFD members today; please keep their families, friends, & colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

According to NJ.com, the second firefighter’s death was unrelated to the triathlon.

The triathlon starts with a 12-foot jump off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry followed by a one-mile swim before athletes must complete a 23-mile bike ride and five-mile run. Salmon told NJ.com that the man was carried to a nearby beach where attempts at resuscitation were made before he was transferred to a hospital.