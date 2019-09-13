Mom allegedly fed fast food to obese teen dying in hospital: report

A United Kingdom mother who purportedly called her obese child a “doughnut,” and prevented the teen from participating in physical activities, allegedly continued to provide fast food to him while the child was dying in the hospital, according to a report.

The Manchester Safeguarding Board — “a statutory [body] made up of organizations that work together to safeguard and promote the welfare of adults, children, young people, and their families,” according to its website — reviewed the child’s death, which occurred in 2015, and concluded its report last year. However, the case's details have only recently come to light, according to Yahoo News UK.

The teen, who was not identified in the report, died at the age of 13 from a heart condition. The child reportedly ate 2,000 calories each day before lunch and weighed roughly 66 pounds at 3 years old.

Prior to the child's death, the teen, from Greater Manchester, reportedly enjoyed taking part in physical education lessons and other activities at school — but was prevented from participating by the mother, who allegedly told teachers her child was “too sick” to do so, reported Yahoo News UK, citing the case review.

On the occasion the teen would take part in physical activity at school, the student reportedly asked teachers not to tell his mother.

"[The school] found it difficult to challenge [the] mother about putting obstacles in the way of [the teenager] from taking part in something they enjoyed and which was beneficial for their wellbeing,” the report says, according to the news outlet.

In 2015, the teen was hospitalized with a heart condition, which weight “contributed to,” said the report. In his final weeks of life, the mother continued to provide fast food to her child.

Manchester police allegedly looked into the case, but the mother was not charged.

The Manchester Safeguarding Board did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.