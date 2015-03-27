NYC medical examiner probes stillborn mix-up after couple buries wrong baby

The New York City medical examiner’s office says it is responsible for an error that resulted in a Brooklyn family burying someone else’s stillborn in their native Poland.

Justyna and Rafal Sliwa told the New York Post they were notified of the mix-up July 6.

They held a memorial service in Brooklyn on June 16 for a stillborn they believed to be theirs.

The funeral home sent the remains to the couple’s hometown of Lomza, Poland. A funeral was held there June 19.

Information on the other family was not made public. A spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office, Ellen Borakove, says the babies had “strikingly similar names.”

The office is investigating how the mix-up occurred.

Borakove calls it a “tragic, unfortunate error we have to make right.”