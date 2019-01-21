Nurse who lost arm in boat propeller accident says ICU training helped save her own life

A New Jersey nurse who lost her right arm in a tragic swimming accident when she came into contact with a boat propeller said her professional instincts took over as she began instructing her friends on what to do, potentially helping to save her own life.

Kristina Dejesus, 32, told SWNS she was on a trip to Texas with friends in Oct. 2017 when the group took a boat out on Lake Travis in Austin. Tragedy struck as the group fought against the current, and she realized her friends were panicking.

MAN CLAIMS MAGGOTS USED TO EAT AWAY INFECTION IN FOOT SAVED HIS LIFE

Dejesus said she didn’t realize that she had lost her limb until she was pulled from the water by two witnesses who had military experience.

“I’m an ICU nurse and I knew I had to lie flat with my legs up and put pressure on my wound,” she told SWNS. “It was at this point I realized I didn’t have an arm. I couldn’t believe it. I was lucky because my wound was not bleeding heavily. My artery had been kinked and it was a clean cut.”

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Dejesus said she instructed her friends to put pressure on her wound while she was taken to an ambulance waiting on shore, and then airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center for emergency surgery.

WOMAN'S BLURRY VISION WAS ACTUALLY SKIN CANCER IN HER EYE

“I went into surgery and when I woke up I was intubated, sedated and on life support,” she told SWNS.

She was eventually transferred home to New Jersey where she underwent weeks of physical and occupational therapy and received a myoelectric-controlled prosthetic arm. She has since resumed working at Overlook Hospital.

Dejesus, who has learned to cope with the help of her husband, even returned to the lake with her friends on the one-year anniversary of her accident to gain closure, and celebrated life with those who helped save her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Being an ICU nurse definitely saved my life and has given me a perspective on life,” she told the news outlet. “Things could have been much worse and I could have lost my life in that lake.”