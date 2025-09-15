Nurse put on leave at major hospital after comments supporting Charlie Kirk's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A healthcare worker at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Michigan, has been placed on leave after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

The intensive care nurse is one of a growing number of employees who have been terminated or suspended due to violence-supporting reactions to the fatal shooting of the conservative commentator on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

In response to a post about Kirk's murder, the individual commented, "God he got the day he deserved."

RESTAURANT IN MAJOR CITY FACES FALLOUT OVER 'OFFENSIVE' CHARLIE KIRK POST BY CO-OWNER

A spokesperson provided the following statement to Fox News Digital.

"Henry Ford Health is aware of the social media comment, and the team member has been placed on leave while we internally investigate."

"The views expressed by the individual do not reflect the values of Henry Ford Health. We strongly and unequivocally condemn violence in all its forms," the statement continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, another healthcare worker — this one from Riverside Health in Virginia — was fired after making her own controversial comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

The woman, who was an anesthesiologist at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, made a social media post that included "highly inappropriate comments supporting violence against a public figure," according to an email from the hospital sent to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The employee was contracted through North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), an anesthesiology group, the hospital stated.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"We took prompt action and by mid-morning on Sept. 11, her contract through NAPA was terminated," the statement read. "The individual is no longer affiliated with Riverside Health."