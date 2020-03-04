New York coronavirus patient's wife, children and neighbor test positive for virus

The wife, son, daughter and a neighbor of a Westchester County man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have also contracted the virus, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Yeshiva University, where the man’s 20-year-old son attends school, said in a statement that it was informed of the positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday morning, and as a result, has canceled all classes on Wilf Campus in Washington Heights for the day, including in-person graduate courses and a boys’ high school.

“This precautionary step will allow us to work with the city agencies and other professionals to prepare our campus and ensure the uncompromised safety of our students, faculty and staff,” the statement said. “All classes and operations at our other campuses continue as normal.”

SAR High School in the Bronx, where the man’s daughter is a student, had closed on Tuesday and remained closed on Wednesday. Cuomo said that the man’s neighbor who tested positive for the virus was the person who drove him to the hospital.

The news comes a day after Cuomo said the man, who is a 50-year-old Manhattan attorney with underlying respiratory issues, was hospitalized “in serious condition,” and that one of his children was showing possible symptoms while another was not. All family members had been in isolation at the family’s home.

Health officials said the man had no prior travel history to countries currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, and that they were investigating whether he used public transportation while infectious. He had visited a hospital in Bronxville before being transferred to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

Cuomo said officials planned to travel to Westchester County on Wednesday to come up with a localized plan to help track contacts and prevent further spread.

New York’s first case involves a 39-year-old health care worker who visited Iran and has been recovering at home. Her husband is also recovering at home but his test results were negative, Cuomo said.

Out of all six New York cases, the 50-year-old man is the only one who is hospitalized, Cuomo said, repeating that he had underlying health issues..

Cuomo said that the coronavirus has caused an “epidemic, but we have a pandemic caused by fear.”

In an effort to ease fears, Cuomo repeated that about 80 percent of patients who test positive for coronavirus will self-resolve and have mild cases, while about 20 percent will require some type of treatment.

“The more people you test, the more you’re going to find,” he said. “So let’s keep that in mind.”

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio previously said that the city has 1,200 beds prepared for a potential outbreak in the area.