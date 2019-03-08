NJ teens shovel snowy driveway at 4 am for neighbor needing dialysis

Five young men in New Jersey stepped up on a recent snow day to ensure that a neighbor on kidney dialysis would be able to make it to her daily appointment. The high school seniors pulled an all-nighter to ensure they’d be awake to shovel the woman’s driveway at 4:30 a.m.

On March 4, Parsippany High School students Patrick Lanigan, Justin Stanton, Chris Leibfred, Tyler Grieco and Amon Sharafi pitched in to remove the sudden snowfall from neighbor Natalie Blair’s driveway at the crack of dawn so that the woman could safely make it to her 6 a.m. dialysis treatment, the Morristown Daily Record and ABC 7 report.

The night before, Lanigan realized that the six to eight inches of anticipated snowfall could prevent his neighbor from getting to her appointment, The Record reported. As Blair is awaiting a kidney transplant, her daily treatments are of the utmost importance.

Undaunted, Lanigan called his friends and classmates, who were happy to bundle up and lend a helping hand. Rallying together bright and early Monday morning, the teens had cleared the area within 30 minutes, preparing a clear path for the transporting ambulance to pick up the elderly woman right on time.

"I looked out the front window and I'm like, the whole driveway's clear. And then I found out from my husband there were four of them with Patrick,” Blair told ABC.

"When I came out here at 6 a.m., the whole driveway was completely clear so I could get out," she added. "And I did. I got to dialysis safely."

The high schoolers, meanwhile, say that the early morning shoveling was simply the right thing to do.

"We just wanted to help out his neighbor, do something good, do a good deed," Grieco told ABC.



“Snow angels disguised as Parsippany High School seniors,” Lanigan’s dad Peter wrote of the news on Twitter, in a post that has since been liked well over 400 times.

“Great young men !! We need more of them!” one fan wrote online.

“Respect to these guys and their parents that raised them,” another agreed.