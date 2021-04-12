New Hampshire first to administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to over 50% of eligible residents, data shows

New Hampshire became the first state to administer at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 50% of eligible residents, according to data compiled by Fox News. The state had opened vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16 and older on April 2, and on April 19 will do away with residency requirements.

"New Hampshire’s vaccine rollout is moving at an incredible pace, and we are incredibly proud of the fact that our success allows the state to offer the vaccine to any person from anywhere beginning on April 19," Gov. Chris Sununu said last week, according to the Boston Herald. "New Hampshire is getting the job done."

Sununu said he expects that the state will soon "have a lot of vaccine" to give out.

"It’s kind of a first-come, first-serve for anyone from out of state," Sununu said, according to the outlet. "It doesn’t matter to us. As long as you’re 16-and-up, you can come get the vaccine for any reason you want."

As of Monday numbers showed that 50.9% had received at least one dose of vaccine. An additional 21.5% had received the second dose as well. Statewide, administrators have doled out some 958,018 doses of vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New Hampshire also has the second-highest doses administered rate, at 70,457 per 100,000 of total population. The Granite State trails New Mexico, which is averaging 71,674 per 100,000, but has administered about 100,000 more doses.

However, despite the promising developments on the vaccine front, the state is currently seeing an increase in cases with state officials on Sunday reporting an 11% increase in cases per day from the prior 7-day period. As is the trend in other states, New Hampshire is seeing an increase in cases among younger demographics, which health officials elsewhere have said is likely due to increasing vaccination rates among older populations.

Currently, the state has 3,233 active cases, and 107 COVID-19 related hospitalizations. The numbers are still far lower than peaks seen during the winter months.