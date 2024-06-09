Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD

Mushroom-infused 'microdosing' chocolate bars are sending people to the hospital, prompting investigation: FDA

'Microdosing' chocolate bars may cause nausea, seizures

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about a mushroom-infused chocolate bar that has reportedly sent some people to the hospital.

The FDA released an advisory message about Diamond Shruumz "microdosing" chocolate bars on June 7. The chocolate bars contain a "proprietary nootropics blend" that is said to give a "relaxed euphoric experience without psilocybin," according to its website.

"The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars," the FDA's website reads.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz-Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars," the site warns. "FDA’s investigation is ongoing."

STUDY FINDS EVIDENCE OF MICROPLASTICS IN BRAINS AND OTHER ORGANS

Split image of mushroom chocolate and woman eating chocolate

The FDA is warning consumers against Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars. (FDA | iStock)

"Microdosing" is a practice where one takes a very small amount of psychedelic drugs with the intent of increasing productivity, inspiring creativity and boosting mood. According to Diamond Shruumz's website, the brand said its products help achieve "a subtle, sumptuous experience and a more creative state of mind."

"We’re talkin’ confections with a kick," the brand said. "So if you like mushroom chocolate bars and want to mingle with some microdosing, check us out. We just might change how you see the world."

But government officials warn that the products have caused seizures in some consumers and vomiting in others.

"People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting," the FDA reported. 

WOMAN LEFT WITH KIDNEY DAMAGE AFTER VISITING HAIR SALON

Six people reportedly experienced such severe reactions that they sought medical care.

Split image of woman eating chocolate and woman clenching stomach in pain

At least eight people have suffered a variety of medical symptoms from the chocolates, including nausea. (iStock)

"All eight people have reported seeking medical care; six have been hospitalized," the FDA's press release said. "No deaths have been reported."

Diamond Shruumz says on its website that its products are not necessarily psychedelic. Although the chocolate is marketed as promising a psilocybin-like experience, there is no psilocybin in it.

"There is no presence of psilocybin, amanita or any scheduled drugs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience," the website claims. "Rest assured, our treats are not only free from psychedelic substances but our carefully crafted ingredients still offer an experience."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"This allows you to indulge in a uniquely crafted blend designed for your pleasure and peace of mind."

Officials warn consumers to keep the products out of the reach of minors, as kids and teens may be tempted to eat the chocolate bars.

Woman eating chocolate

The chocolate bars are marketed as products that boost mood and creativity. (iStock)

"This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy," the FDA advises. "Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people."

The FDA and CDC are actively investigating the products.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Diamond Shruumz for comment, but did not hear back.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.