Moving toward healing, Jewish people display 'resilience' and will experience 'renewal,' says rabbi

A faith leader and rabbi based in Plantation, Florida shared thoughts about the status and well-being of the Jewish people this week as Yom Kippur approaches — the holiest day of the year for Jews amid the High Holiday season and one offering "a profound sense of reflection and hope."

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor said in comments to Fox News Digital, "Amid the pain and uncertainty, there is an opportunity for something beautiful to emerge — a deeper, more forged renewal. The story of Yom Kippur reminds us that from brokenness comes the possibility of a greater, stronger restoration."

On Oct. 7, 2023, one year ago, "Israel faced a brutal and senseless assault that brought pain and heartache to countless families," he said.

"One year later, we are also reminded of the incredible resilience that lies within the Jewish people," he told Fox News Digital.

"Yom Kippur emphasizes this theme — that from brokenness, there is always a path toward healing and enhanced restoration."

He noted that Yom Kippur — which begins this year on the evening of Oct. 11 — is not only "a day of atonement but a celebration of the possibility of starting over. It marks the moment when Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the second set of tablets after the first set had been broken."

Said Taylor, "Think about that. A people who had sinned, who had fallen, whose covenantal symbol had been broken were given a new chance, a renewed covenant."

"Within all the brokenness of life, we are not beyond repair."

In Jewish tradition, "the quality of the second tablets is considered to be superior to the first, in that while the first tablets were a divine gift from above, the second set incorporated an ‘awakening from below,’ the human spirit of repentance, return and resilience."

So, he said, this is a reminder that "within all the brokenness of life, we are not beyond repair — and that there is a divine invitation to pick up the pieces and build something even better."

Taylor said that beyond "the pain of loss," there is the "strength of a people who refuse to give in to despair."

He said that in this context, "Yom Kippur’s message becomes even more powerful. It’s a day when we can take the broken pieces of our lives, the shattered remains of our dreams, and hold them up to God, knowing that we are not alone."

He added, "The same God who guided Moses back down the mountain with a new set of tablets, a new path forward, is ready to guide us, too."

Said Taylor, "Even in the darkest times, there is always a light — a hope that cannot be extinguished, that from all brokenness emerges brilliance, breakthrough and blessing."

He also said October 7th "will not be the end of our story."

Instead, "it is a chapter, a season, a moment in time that reminds us how much we need each other, how much we need faith — and how much we need hope."

Taylor said, "This Yom Kippur, even as we remember the pain of October 7th, we can lift our eyes to the future with a renewed sense of purpose. It’s a future where we are stronger, more compassionate and more united. A future where the brokenness of yesterday has given way to the brilliance of a new dawn," he added.

"Through the grace of God, we can take the shattered pieces of our past and build a new story — a story of hope, of strength and of renewal."

The 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists resulted in the deaths of roughly 1,200 people. Hundreds of others were taken to Gaza as hostages, according to widespread reporting. Roughly 100 hostages still remain in Gaza, according to reports, and it is believed that fewer than 70 of them are alive, said the Associated Press.