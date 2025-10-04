Expand / Collapse search
Health

More people turn to acupuncture for back pain as study shows relief

Researchers found sustained pain reduction and improved physical function in older adults

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
With nearly a quarter of all adults experiencing chronic back pain, many Americans are now seeking alternatives to opioids for meaningful relief.

A recent study, "BackInAction," shows that manual acupuncture treatments can be an effective pain treatment for adults. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study compared usual medical care such as medications or physical therapy, to similar care plus acupuncture.

POPULAR BACK PAIN MEDICATION LINKED TO BRAIN HEALTH RISKS IN SOME PATIENTS

The trial included 800 men and women aged 65 and older with a medical history of chronic low back pain lasting at least three months. Participants were divided into three different groups: usual care only, up to 15 acupuncture treatments over three months, and up to 21 acupuncture treatments — 15 standard sessions plus 6 maintenance sessions over six months.

woman getting acupuncture

A NIH-funded study shows acupuncture treatments significantly reduce chronic low back pain and disability in adults 65 and older. (iStock)

Researchers found that both groups receiving acupuncture reported greater reductions in pain-related disability than the usual care group at the six- and 12-month assessments.

Other benefits of acupuncture were pain intensity reduction, an improvement of physical functions, and fewer anxiety symptoms. 

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine which was introduced to the United States in the 1970s. 

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health

The technique consisted of inserting fine needles into the skin at specific anatomical grid points, according to the NIH.

Lead study author Lynn DeBar, Ph.D. said, while the size of the effect was modest, it was positive and sustained. 

Senior woman suffering from back pain during medical exam.

About 24.3% of adults experience chronic back pain. (iStock)

"Our clinical results suggest that acupuncture is working as well as many things that are more familiar to people," DeBar said in a press release.

Co-lead researcher Andrea Cook, Ph.D., said older adults are also often dealing with other medical problems in addition to back pain. 

"Acupuncture offers a less invasive option that has a better safety profile than a lot of the common treatments for back pain in older adults," Cook said in the release. 

According to the NIH, the share of adults using acupuncture rose from 1% in 2002 to 2.2% in 2022 — more than doubling over two decades.

adult woman with back pain at work

The share of adults using acupuncture rose from 1% in 2002 to 2.2% in 2022 — more than doubling over two decades. (iStock)

Over 72% of Americans who had the treatment used it for pain. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

