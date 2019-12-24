Mom surprised by son on Christmas Eve during cancer battle last year now celebrating remission

Just when a Nebraska mother thought last year’s Christmas would be hard to top after her son secretly flew 1,500 miles home to surprise her in time for the holidays she found out that this year she will spend the day celebrating cancer-free. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung cancer in Sept. 2018, according to SWNS.

Her son, Jacob Hendry, is the only one of her six children to have moved away to California to study mechanical engineering but knew he had to fly home last year to make his mom’s Christmas extra special.

“When we received the diagnosis, it hit me hard,” he told SWNS. “Being so far away from all your loved ones during a time like this was almost unbearable. I thought about leaving school and moving back home, but I knew that my mother wanted me to continue my education.”

He pooled together what money he could and even borrowed funds from friends to get his flight home last year to see his mom for the first time since her diagnosis. His sister filmed the surprise reunion, which they dubbed “the best Christmas ever.”

This year, Jacob Hendry will be back with his family again to help his mom celebrating being in remission.

“Mom received the news that she was in remission around January of this year. She has been monitored regularly to this day and still shows no signs of cancer,” he told SWNS. “I haven’t seen my family since our reunion at Christmas last year, and I can’t wait to fly home this Saturday to see everyone.”

Hendry had received treatment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which included chemotherapy and targeted radiation.

“We are incredibly grateful for their work,” Jacob Hendry told SWNS. “It’s the only reason she’s alive today.”