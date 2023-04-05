Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Mom with MS leans on her son, a teenager, for caregiving

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
"We've always been a team, but this has made us even stronger," said Alison Lopez, 46, of New Mexico about her 14-year-old son, her primary caregiver. 

(Getty Images/Cleveland Clinic)

‘WE’RE A TEAM' – Meet the 14-year-old who cares for his mom full-time. Continue reading…

COVID VAX NASAL SPRAY Study has health experts feeling hopeful. Continue reading…

ADHD RISING – Diagnoses of women ages 23-49 doubled in two years. Continue reading…

Females have different ADHD symptoms than males, doctors say. Here's what they are and what to know about this issue.

(Fox News)

RABID BAT BITE – Minnesota man died six months after the encounter. Continue reading…

BE WELL – Discover the delicious reasons to eat walnuts every day. Continue reading…

LIFE AFTER OZEMPIC What to know before stopping weight-loss meds. Continue reading…

Arden McLaughlin, 44, of North Carolina has learned to maintain her weight after stopping medication. She revealed her story to Fox News Digital. 

(Arden McLaughlin)

SURPRISING RED FLAG – Discover how a person's heart shape can predict disease risk. Continue reading…

BOTTLED UP – Moderate amounts of alcohol won't extend longevity. Continue reading…

SILENT KILLER – Heart disease can strike without symptoms. Here's what you must know now. Continue reading…

Nearly half the participants in a new study were found to have signs of coronary heart disease despite having no prior symptoms.

(iStock)

