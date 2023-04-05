Mom with MS leans on her son, a teenager, for caregiving
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
‘WE’RE A TEAM' – Meet the 14-year-old who cares for his mom full-time. Continue reading…
COVID VAX NASAL SPRAY – Study has health experts feeling hopeful. Continue reading…
ADHD RISING – Diagnoses of women ages 23-49 doubled in two years. Continue reading…
RABID BAT BITE – Minnesota man died six months after the encounter. Continue reading…
BE WELL – Discover the delicious reasons to eat walnuts every day. Continue reading…
LIFE AFTER OZEMPIC – What to know before stopping weight-loss meds. Continue reading…
SURPRISING RED FLAG – Discover how a person's heart shape can predict disease risk. Continue reading…
BOTTLED UP – Moderate amounts of alcohol won't extend longevity. Continue reading…
SILENT KILLER – Heart disease can strike without symptoms. Here's what you must know now. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)