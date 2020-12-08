Mom dies from coronavirus weeks after giving birth to son, family says

The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of a Detroit, Mich., woman who gave birth nearly a month ago.

Erika Becerra, 33, was diagnosed with COVID-19 about three weeks ago. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

On Nov. 15, doctors decided to induce labor as they "had to think about the baby,” her brother Michael Avilez told CBS LA.

Becerra, who was originally from East Los Angeles but had recently moved to Detroit, had a “normal labor,” her brother added, noting the new mom was intubated shortly after giving birth and never had a chance to hold her newborn son, named Diego Antonio Becerra.

'DON'T HUG' LOVED ONES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, WARNS WHO

The 33-year-old’s family traveled from Los Angeles to Detroit as her condition worsened. She passed away on Dec. 3, her brother told the news outlet.

“Towards the last moments, she was tearing up. I know she heard us as we prayed for her, we talked to her, we comforted her in the last moments,” Avilez said. “All my sister wanted was the best for everybody and she cared about lives. She didn’t deserve to go through what she went through.”

In addition to her newborn son, Becerra, who reportedly had no underlying health issues, also leaves behind her husband and 1-year-old daughter, according to CBS LA.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A GoFundMe created on behalf of the family described Becerra as a “very caring individual.”

She was “never biased, never critical, always accepting and joyful,” it added.

“I know God needed her more than I did and with open arms, we gave her to God last night,” her brother added.