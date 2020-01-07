Meghan King Edmonds was 'really upset' by decision to have twin sons circumcised

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds expressed regret on Monday over her and her now-estranged husband’s decision to have their twin boys circumcised after their birth last summer. Speaking in the premiere episode of the podcast "Intimate Knowledge," Edmonds said that she wound up “really upset by” the decision to forge ahead with the procedure.

“I have two sons and I did it,” King Edmonds, whose sons are now 19 months old, said. “My partner was a professional baseball player. He was like, ‘Well in the locker room, I don’t want him to get him made fun of.’ I was like ‘Okay, well, you’re the dad. You do have 50 percent choice in this.’”

But in a discussion about circumcision rates trending down in several countries, King Edmonds celebrated the news and said “there’s no reason to manipulate your baby boy’s body like that.”

“I don’t like it, it makes me sad,” she told co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, of circumcision.

King Edmonds cited advancements in hygiene and the possible psychological “long term effects” that the procedure may have on growing kids when talking about her regret.

“I’m going to get real deep, but is this why, maybe men are more aggressive?” she said.

During a circumcision, the foreskin on a boy’s penis is surgically removed. According to KidsHealth.org, circumcised infants are less likely to develop urinary tract infections, and may be at lower risk for penile cancer, however, there are risks associated with the procedure. Some reported complications include minor bleeding and local infection.

It’s typically performed within the first 10 days of life, either in the hospital or for religious reasons in a home. Doctors may use a topical cream to make the procedure less painful, or an injectable anesthetic, according to KidsHealth.org.

For some families, the decision about whether to circumcise a boy is a cultural or religious decision, while others may consider hygiene or social reasons. In the U.S., approximately 55 percent to 65 percent of newborn boys are circumcised, according to KidsHealth.org.

King Edmonds said she is not Jewish, but decided to use a mohel, a person who performs circumcisions in the Jewish faith, to perform the procedure in her home.

“He came over to my house and he did the whole thing on my kitchen counter and I held my babies and it was horrible,” she said. “They were 10 days old. I wanted to use the mohel because he has done way more than anybody in the hospital and he does it in a loving way, and I wanted that for my boys. If I was going to do it I wanted to do it in the most loving way possible.”

King Edmonds gave birth to twins Hart King and Hayes King in June 2018. She has since revealed that Hart was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage, and has been undergoing both physical and occupational therapy, as well as hyperbaric oxygen therapy.