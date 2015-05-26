Meet a real-life ‘Sleeping Beauty’ who sleeps 22 hours a day

A real-life “Sleeping Beauty,” who sleeps up to 22 hours a day, says her life is anything but a fairytale.

Beth Goodier, 20, of England, suffers from Kleine-Levin Syndrome, which can leave her awake for only two hours a day for up to five weeks at a time, according to the Caters News Agency.

“It’s nothing beautiful, it’s nothing romantic, it’s horrible,” she said in a recent BBC report

The mysterious condition, also known as Sleeping Beauty syndrome, only affects about 40 people in the United Kingdom, mostly boys, and there is no known cure.

KLS begins in adolescence and also causes behavioral changes, including binge eating and dream-like feelings.

“I want to be able to do something productive in the time when I’m well… to be productive for society,” Goodier, who began suffering from KLS at age 16, told the BBC.

