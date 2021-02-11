Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Massachusetts caregivers to get COVID-19 vaccine when bringing older adult to appointment

The policy went into effect Thursday

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
A caregiver accompanying an adult aged 75 and up to coronavirus vaccinations in Massachusetts can now schedule and receive their vaccine, too.

The new policy from Gov. Charlie Baker went into effect Thursday, and is intended to encourage older residents to receive vaccines at mass vaccination sites. The state began vaccinating its 75 and older population on Feb. 1.

CDC UPDATES CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK GUIDANCE, ENDORSES 'DOUBLE MASKING'

"We’ve learned that some people might be hesitant to go to a mass vaccination site without a relative or a caregiver," Baker said at a briefing Wednesday. "Some residents may be hesitant to go to a mass vaccination site alone or may have difficulty getting to a site."

Under the new policy, caregivers, including family members and friends, can now schedule vaccination appointments at the same site, on the same day as the older resident. The policy allows one caregiver per older adult.

Some have raised concerns over younger, non-priority groups receiving vaccines, as well as the opportunity for fradulent activity, manipulating older adults. Fox News has requested comment from several experts on this issue.

State data shows nearly 1 million vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts, including 227,188 second doses.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.