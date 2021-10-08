‘Marked increase’ in accidental burns for kids at home during pandemic

A new study shows that accidental burn injuries amongst children increased during the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 2019.

According to Dr. Christina Georgeades, a pediatric surgery research fellow at Children's Wisconsin, stay-at-home orders "created a new dynamic between their social environment."

"Understanding specific factors that contributed will be key in minimizing the risk of future burn injuries as we continue to navigate the pandemic environment," said Georgeades in an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) study.

U.S. News reports that most burns occurred from unsupervised children. The study shows that fireworks take on some of the blame as well.

Researchers contribute the increase of burn injuries to fireworks because the biggest spikes in both 2019 and 2020 occurred in July, in anticipation of the country's Independence Day.

In addition, professional fireworks shows were canceled across the country in 2020, leading to a number of amateurs purchasing fireworks.

Dr. Georgeades is set to present the study on Sunday, Oct. 10.