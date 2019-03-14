Marine helps 'Disney princess' daughter dance with grandpa who has Alzheimer's

A beautiful dance between a 3-year-old girl and her grandfather was captured on camera and shared on Facebook by her Marine father, who revealed that the grandpa has Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

“My daughter wanted to dance with my dad,” Dean Evans, the girl’s father, posted on Facebook. “She wanted him to go to a ball with her so she grabbed her Disney dress. Melts my heart.”

Evans’ daughter, whose name is not revealed in the video, can be seen twirling around in her light up princess ball gown while the live action version of “Beauty and the Beast” song “Tale As Old As Time,” featuring John Legend and Ariana Grande, plays on a television in the background.

Evans positioned himself behind his father, Rick, and held him up under the arms so that his daughter could hold her grandpa’s hands while swaying and twirling. Evans’ younger son also briefly joined the pair on their makeshift dance floor in the family’s home.

The touching moment has been viewed over 388,000 times.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia and accounts for between 60 and 80 percent of cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. There currently is no cure for the progressive disease, with the greatest risk factor being increased age — however, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 are living with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

According to the foundation, the disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., with patients often living four to eight years after diagnosis.