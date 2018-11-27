Man suffers third-degree burns after vape pen explodes in pocket

A Florida man underwent surgery Monday after his vape pen exploded in his pants causing second- and third-degree burns on his legs. The victim, who is being identified only as “Mike,” had just sat down in his office at Euro-Wall when the explosion occurred, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported.

“There was smoke in the office. He had opened the door. He was in shock,” Brant Julius, a witness, told the news outlet. “You could see the chemical burns are a little different, and seeing it fresh like that, literally I could smell the difference between flesh burning.”

Mike was airlifted to Blake Medical Center and while his co-workers don’t know what caused the device to explode, the state’s fire marshal’s office is investigating.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said users should follow device guidelines and “make sure that it’s covered” so that it doesn’t come into contact with any metal.

“He’s very lucky,” Julius told the news outlet. “He could have lost his hand. He could have had it up by his face. You’ve seen reports like that it would have been devastating for him and his family.”

It was not clear what type of device Mike had purchased.