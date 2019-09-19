Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Surgery
Published

Man’s foot severed in horrific motorcycle crash reattached during 7-hour surgery

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW 

A man whose left foot was completely severed from his leg during a horrific motorcycle crash will not lose the appendage thanks to doctors who worked tirelessly to reattach it.

Karan Sharma, 23, was riding his motorcycle in Pune, India, when he collided with a truck, which subsequently ran over his left leg, severing his foot. The incident occurred in late August.

PRESSURE COOKER WHISTLE SHOOTS OFF, LODGES INTO WOMAN'S SKULL

Karan Sharma (right) is seen after surgery to reattach his severed foot.

Karan Sharma (right) is seen after surgery to reattach his severed foot. (SWNS)

Sharma claims he was left on the side of the road — his severed foot still in his shoe, lying next to him on the ground — for nearly an hour before a stranger took him to the hospital, reported South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

Sharma required emergency surgery. Seven hours later, his foot was reattached.

"Since the bones of Karan's left foot were completely crushed, we had to shorten the limb a bit before stitching it back," a doctor said.

"Since the bones of Karan's left foot were completely crushed, we had to shorten the limb a bit before stitching it back," a doctor said. (SWNS)

"Seeing the patient's condition, we decided to conduct the surgery immediately to save his foot. The surgery started at 11 p.m. and was over by 6 a.m. the next morning,” Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, a microvascular reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon who worked on Sharma, told the outlet.

"Since the bones of Karan's left foot were completely crushed, we had to shorten the limb a bit before stitching it back. We managed to reconnect the crushed bones, which was the main challenge, as well as the vessels, nerves, and tissues,” he continued. “The arteries and nerves were meticulously repaired, and we were able to save his foot.”

Sharma claims he was left on the side of the road — his severed foot still in his shoe, lying next to him on the ground — for nearly an hour before a stranger took him to the hospital,

Sharma claims he was left on the side of the road — his severed foot still in his shoe, lying next to him on the ground — for nearly an hour before a stranger took him to the hospital, (SWNS)

Sharma also required a skin graft and underwent another surgery to remove muscle from his right thigh to cover the bones and increase blood circulation in his left foot, according to SWNS.

MAN HAS 4-INCH 'DEVIL HORN' REMOVED FROM HEAD 

The surgery to reattach the man's foot took seven hours, doctors said.

The surgery to reattach the man's foot took seven hours, doctors said. (SWNS)

Sharma remains in the hospital for now, but doctors said he will be able to put weight on his injured foot in about four weeks.

"The sensation is coming back and there is good vascularity,” Ghosh said.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.