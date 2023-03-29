Expand / Collapse search
This man claims Parkinson's disease symptoms disappeared with exercise: Here's why

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
To learn about how 51-year-old Scott Hanley erased his Parkinson's symptoms with his fitness routine, click the article below. 

To learn about how 51-year-old Scott Hanley erased his Parkinson's symptoms with his fitness routine, click the article below.

‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’ – Exercise has been shown to alleviate symptoms of Parkinson's. Continue reading…

VACCINE FATIGUE – COVID burnout may be very real, a study finds. Continue reading…

POPPY SEED PERILS – Find out why pregnant women in New Jersey tested positive for opioid use after eating bagels. Continue reading…

Opiates can be detected in urine drug tests for as long as two days after eating foods containing poppy seeds.

Opiates can be detected in urine drug tests for as long as two days after eating foods containing poppy seeds.

TAKING THE PLUNGE – With ice baths, one woman is pain-free. Continue reading…

COVID VACCINE REVERSAL – WHO says healthy kids and teens can skip the jab. Continue reading…

RUNNING FOR HER LIFE – An Ohio woman revealed her fitness-focused breast cancer battle. Continue reading…

Erin Gratsch of Ohio has continued to run marathons throughout her breast cancer treatment over the past six years. Here's why she does it. 

Erin Gratsch of Ohio has continued to run marathons throughout her breast cancer treatment over the past six years. Here's why she does it.

AQUATIC INFECTIONS - Sea otters' deaths spark concern about a potential risk to humans. Continue reading…

SWEATING OFF ANXIETY – Here's why body odor can be calming. Continue reading…

INHERITED RISK - Researchers found a new gene for breast cancer. Continue reading…

Mutations in the ATRIP gene are linked to "significantly higher risk" of breast cancer, a new study found.

Mutations in the ATRIP gene are linked to "significantly higher risk" of breast cancer, a new study found.

